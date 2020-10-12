Corsair H100i RGB PLATINUM SE AIO enough for 5900x? or 5800x?

Hi Guys,I'm putting together 2 new builds for my kids (with their life time money savings LOL)... They both wanted this particular AIO.I'm still undecided between 5900x and 5800x, however for $100USD price difference I'm leaning toward 5900x. I'm not planning on o/c eiether CPU, but if anything try to under-volt it.I did some reading based on 3900x and h100i should be "ok" for playing games, and might be a little pushed when hitting all cores/threads. Also it depends how lucky I get, some CPUs are better than others.Another "problem" is with 1 (5800x) vs 2 CCX (5900x) units on the die.Myself If I was building this for me I would go with 3900x on air i.e. D15 cooler as my current 8700k, whole bunch of noctua case fanse, closed very good air ventilated cases... However kids want a bling with RGB lightsPlease advise...Thanks in advance.