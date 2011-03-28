Corsair Gaming Audio Series SP2500 High-power 2.1 PC Speaker System Drawing

FrgMstr

FrgMstr

Corsair Gaming Audio Series&#8482; SP2500 High-power 2.1 PC Speaker System Drawing

sp2500_viewa_1.png


A powerful 2.1-channel PC speaker system for gamers who demand high-fidelity audio, great stereo imaging, and dramatic bass performance.

Post once in this thread to enter a drawing for 1 of 5 sets of Corsair Gaming Audio Series&#8482; SP2500 High-power 2.1 PC Speaker System. Please tell us what you like about Corsair and if you want to weenie out, just post your normal drivel. :p


Winners have been selected at random and notified via PM.

Posters numbers are: 203 586 816 1082 1114
 
M

Mike_Dee

Wish me luck fellas. :D I've used their products for years. I could use these so bad right about now.
 
B

Bladestar

This must be a first, we can post our normal drivel twice, for the same company!

Oh, the humanity of it all! ;)
 
G

GAT-ROT

my bose speakers ($100 wasted) are such crap, don't even use them anymore now that i have a corsair hs1 headset. would like to win these and throw the bose speakers out
 
J

Jajuka

Corsair went from having some of the best RAM, to having some of the best PC parts, period. Their RAM, cases, PSUs, CPU coolers, etc.. are all top notch.
 
S

Sparky

I havent tried their speakers but these would be exactly what I need as I currently dont have speakers and not alot of room for a 5.1 or 7.1 setup.
 
zero2dash

zero2dash

No problems with their ram or psus, would love to give their speakers a shot.
 
S

sleeper52

corsair in the making sound equipment now?
great to see companies like corsair not afraid to take on new markets
 
H

Heavy

I bought there 850 Watt psu and it has surpassed my expectations, I only have good to say about corsair love there products so much I got a H50, it also passed expectations. They helped me trouble shoot my system when I thought it was power supply issue and it turned out to be something else. Top notch company.
 
K

k1pp3r

I really don't need any speakers, but i'm sure my Fiancee would like them :)
 
T

TwistedAegis

Corsair builds quality products at an affordable price point. Their HS1 headset has been the best headset I've purchased yet (over a dozen). I would love to see what their speakers can do.
 
K

Khanmots

High quality at a reasonable price is what goes through my mind. Always recommend thier PSUs.
 
