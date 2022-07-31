Corsair Carbide Air 540 front panel

Just finished up a Ryzen 7 5800X, 6800XT LC build in a older Corsair Carbide Series Air 540

New silver metallic paint, new case floor to handle 240mm rad for 6800XT. Wanted to get rid of the 5.25 bay slots which really dated the case, a more modern look with the 7" TFT LCD Display mounted in the front pannel. Going to setup AID64 dash on the 7" touchscreen