Corsair Carbide Air 540 case question (HD mounts on bottom)

Hey guys,



So I'm trying to improve the airflow on my HTPC. It's in a Corsair Carbide Air 540 case which has 2x 3.5" HD drives in the bottom of the case with these plastic brackets. I have switched to SSDs all mounted in the rear wiring compartment and no longer need the two drives on the bottom.



I was thinking of installing 2 more case fans to pull air up from the bottom as an intake. I can do it the janky way with zip ties or velcro or whatever but does anyone know of any adaptor brackets to fit a fan into existing HD slots to make it a clean install?