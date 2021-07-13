Corsair AX1600i PSU is it worth to buy it/? for futureproof?

Zepher said: Do you upgrade your PC every year? if so then when ATX12VO comes out sell the old stuff. Click to expand...

what is your opinion for the Corsair AX1600i PSU??will the Corsair AX1600i PSU handle the new upcoming stuff next year??the only thing that i am afraid is that Intel is trying to push that new 12v atx thing.what it will happen to all psus in that moment??if this happen thethe only thing that i am afraid is that Intel is trying to push that new 12v atx thing.what it will happen to all psus in that moment??if this happen theif i will buy the AX1600i. will be fail when the ATX12VO will come out??and all these people who bought new psus all these months?? what they will do?? they will have to buy again new psus with ATX12VO??my problem is not to buy the AX1600i ,, my problem is if i will buy now the AX1600i will be fail when ATX12VO comes.??and right now i need to buy one psu...