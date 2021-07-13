i am interesting to buy the Corsair AX1600i PSU is it worth to buy it/? for futureproof?
AX1600i Digital ATX Power Supply — 1600 Watt Fully-Modular PSU (EU)
The CORSAIR AX1600i is the ultimate digital ATX power supply, built using only the best components and state-of-the-art gallium nitride transistors to deliver more than 94% efficiency. www.corsair.comi will built new pc such us new cpu, include oc and custom watercooling in all the pc , gpu 4080x or 4090 lovelace , new motherboard next year with ddr5
for this i am asking is it it worth to buy it/? for futureproof?also the Corsair AX1600i PSU is very good psu;
what is your opinion for the Corsair AX1600i PSU??
will the Corsair AX1600i PSU handle the new upcoming stuff next year??
the only thing that i am afraid is that Intel is trying to push that new 12v atx thing.what it will happen to all psus in that moment??
if this happen the Corsair AX1600i PSU will not be futureproof?
the only thing that i am afraid is that Intel is trying to push that new 12v atx thing.what it will happen to all psus in that moment??
if this happen the Corsair AX1600i PSU will not be futureproof?
if i will buy the AX1600i. will be fail when the ATX12VO will come out??
and all these people who bought new psus all these months?? what they will do?? they will have to buy again new psus with ATX12VO??
my problem is not to buy the AX1600i ,, my problem is if i will buy now the AX1600i will be fail when ATX12VO comes.??
and right now i need to buy one psu...
i cant buy every year new psu .. because intel said that the ATX12VO will be the standard.
intel doesnt care for the curent psus./. now.
