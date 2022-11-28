Corsair Ax1500i died and killed 3080?

I have a Corsair AX1500i I purchased 6.5 years ago. I believe the Ax1500i died, and during the process of me trying to get it to work or when it died it fried my 3080. I've replaced the PSU and GPU with temporary ones, and everything works. I'm actually shocked that the MOBO works, but my theory is that perhaps there was a power surge along the 8 pin cables that made the GPU not work while everything else stayed the same. I'm currently filing a claim with Corsair through their damage compensation program for the PSU and GPU, but wonder if I'd be better served doing a PSU RMA and going through EVGA's warranty for the GPU, although they probably wouldn't cover it for a power surge failure.



What I'd like to know from you guys:

1. Do you think it's clearly my PSU and GPU at fault?

2. Should I go through Corsair's damage compensation program or just RMA the PSU and go through EVGA for the GPU? I'm afraid Corsair won't like that I have a custom water block on the GPU, although EVGA allows that without voiding the warranty.





What I've tried:

I came back from Thanksgiving weekend and tried to power on the computer, fans spun, lights turned on, no video. Tried unplugging the PC and restarting it a few times, resetting CMOS, and got a brief flash of light then no power. Then didn't get anything at all. Tried swapping cables, nothing. Have been running the PC in its current configuration without any upgrades for 1.5 years. Have updated custom water loop cables maybe 6 months ago, the system has no leaks.



I unplugged all cables from the PSU and held down the "test" button. A few times it would go green and the fan would spin, but much of the time nothing would happen at all. In order to get it to go green I'd have to unplug it, leave it unplugged for 30 seconds, and try again, and sometimes it worked sometimes it didn't.



I tried swapping new parts today. Got a Corsair HX1500i from Best Buy. Left all the cables the same except for the MOBO cable which is a different config. With the new PSU everything turns on reliably every time, but the GPU was not being sensed. The VGA light on the mobo went on every time. I tried using 3 new 8-pin cables, to no avail.



I got a new GPU from BestBuy (cheap AMD 580). Computer reliably turns on with VGA. With the combination of the new PSU and GPU powers on with video every time. I've tried having the 3080 plugged in to see if I can see it when I'm booted into Windows but using graphics from the 580, but it doesn't let me get past BIOS when it's plugged in. Nothing shows up on screen and the MOBO VGA light is on.



I tried moving the 3080 from PCI 1 slot to PCI 2, but due to my custom loop configuration it doesn't reach and I can't put it in PCI 2.



I haven't disassembled the water loop yet and am waiting to hear back from Corsair about their damage compensation proof process. I'm waiting to hear from them before I put on the original EVGA cooler which will be a pain in the ass and require me to get new thermal pads.



Computer Use Profile:

For a time ran 4 Vega 64 GPUs or 4 R9 290's mining pulling 1200w for eth. In the last year or two have been mining using one EVGA 3080 and discontinued mining when the merge happened. Anyways, recently I've been way under load for this PSU. Have usually kept the computer on 24/7 but since I stopped mining a few months ago I turn it off when I leave for the weekend. I haven't upgraded the parts in this system since I bought the 3080 2 years ago although I have flushed the water loop a few times.



System:

Gigabyte Aorus Ultra x570

AMD 5950x

64GB DDR 3200

EVGA 3080 ftw3 (2 years old) that's been under an EKWB block that entire time

Corsair AX1500i

3x 2TB SSDs