Corsair AX1200 going bad?

I've had this AX1200 for years and its never been used near its power limit. I had it mining around 400-500watts for a bit, then just surfing the web and occasional gaming. Over the years I had to replace the ATX 24 pin cable and just recently my system started crashing pretty frequently when my 6900XT was loaded up. I sent the powercolor 6900xt in for RMA, month later i get it back -- crashes first time i load up a game, then a couple more times. So i did the obivous thing and ordered all new computer parts off newegg...



While waiting for said parts, i pulled an EVGA 750watt from another rig and plugged it in -- no more crashing is it worth replacing the CPU, PCI modular cables or should i just move on from this thing now that its getting 8-10 years old?