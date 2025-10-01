Corsair 6500D Case (No Fans) Amazon $81.51 after Coupon

Nice deal on a solid case, it may be dropping in price because the Air 5400 is coming out at some point. I'm currently using the 6500X for my main rig but ordered this for my 2ndary rig to replace a Corsair Crystal 680X.
This is the fanless version with the front fan mounts. There is also one with a front glass panel in front (6500X). For this price you can just buy nicer fans with the difference in price and still come out ahead, or just use the fans you prefer instead. $116 price is low but the 30% random coupon on Computer Cases makes this a great price. Not sure how long it will last, it'll likely be gone in a few days.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CQ5CHKRB?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_fed_asin_title
