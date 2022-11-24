Corsair 5000D new build not turning on

Bought a bunch of new parts from Microcenter, put it all together the last couple of days.



Just plugged it in, pressed the power button, and........nothing really started, ugh. The power button dies work and lit up the white around it, but the computer won't even really get going.



Is there fan wiring issue or some wire from the case I forgot to plug into the motherboard?



Motherboard lit up, and memory modules LED's went on, but no fans started whirling, the video card silent.



Totally confused on what the issue could be?



- Corsair 5000D case

- Asus Z790-E ROG STRIX Gaming motherboard

- 32GB DDR5 5600 T-Force

- Intel i9 13900k

- Gigabyte RTX 3080

- Seasonic 1300w PSU Prime Platinum



Here's a couple pics and video;