Corsair 5000D new build not turning on

Bought a bunch of new parts from Microcenter, put it all together the last couple of days.

Just plugged it in, pressed the power button, and........nothing really started, ugh. The power button dies work and lit up the white around it, but the computer won't even really get going.

Is there fan wiring issue or some wire from the case I forgot to plug into the motherboard?

Motherboard lit up, and memory modules LED's went on, but no fans started whirling, the video card silent.

Totally confused on what the issue could be?

- Corsair 5000D case
- Asus Z790-E ROG STRIX Gaming motherboard
- 32GB DDR5 5600 T-Force
- Intel i9 13900k
- Gigabyte RTX 3080
- Seasonic 1300w PSU Prime Platinum

Here's a couple pics and video;
 

Go ahead and check your front panel wiring. Perhaps you got the power switch and power led wires wrong. Easy place to start since it seems the board isn't getting signal to turn on.
 
Also make sure the AIO is plugged into the correct header on the motherboard as I don't see that lighting up at all, and I've seen this stop a system from booting up. Your videos didn't seem to load correctly as all I see is a blank screen when they play.
 
Uploaded videos again
 

Couple pics:

Off and then powered on;
 

Niner21 said:
Also make sure the AIO is plugged into the correct header on the motherboard as I don't see that lighting up at all, and I've seen this stop a system from booting up. Your videos didn't seem to load correctly as all I see is a blank screen when they play.
I plugged the AIO into the pump or something called that connector on the motherboard, not into the CPU fan connector.
 
Thanks for trying to help me so far, much appreciated.
 

