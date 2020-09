So it looks like I might need to upgrade all my parts in the near future meaning mobo, cpu, ram, psu etc. And I just came across the new Corsair 4000D airflow version. It reminded me alot of my current Corsair 400d which 2 me was the best case I ever owned. I only had to clean it once a year and it hardly built up any dust compared to my previous cases. Anyways I'm wondering whether it's really worth it over my current case..