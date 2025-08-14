  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Corsair 4000D Airflow Black w/ Tempered Glass Window, Corsair RM1000e Power Supply --- $175 plus shipping

S

ShuttleLuv

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Apr 12, 2003
Messages
7,499
Corsair 4000D Black Case w/ Tempered Glass Window, 3x case fans, all accessories and drive bays, original box - Used two weeks for system build that was cancelled, Mint shape! Original box and packing.

Corsair RM1000e "1000 Watt" Power Supply - Used two weeks in above case, then set aside. Works perfect, all original accessories included - fully installed in case ready to use and boot.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

$180 plus shipping F&F PayPal --- boxed and sealed, shipped USPS to states close or nearby PA.

Pm me for more information.

Heatware - Shuttleluv [112-0-0]

Pics will be up soon.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top