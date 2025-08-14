Corsair 4000D Airflow Black w/ Tempered Glass Window, Corsair RM1000e Power Supply --- $175 plus shipping

ShuttleLuv
Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
- Joined
- Apr 12, 2003
- Messages
- 7,499
Corsair 4000D Black Case w/ Tempered Glass Window, 3x case fans, all accessories and drive bays, original box - Used two weeks for system build that was cancelled, Mint shape! Original box and packing.
Corsair RM1000e "1000 Watt" Power Supply - Used two weeks in above case, then set aside. Works perfect, all original accessories included - fully installed in case ready to use and boot.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$180 plus shipping F&F PayPal --- boxed and sealed, shipped USPS to states close or nearby PA.
Pm me for more information.
Heatware - Shuttleluv [112-0-0]
Pics will be up soon.
Corsair RM1000e "1000 Watt" Power Supply - Used two weeks in above case, then set aside. Works perfect, all original accessories included - fully installed in case ready to use and boot.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$180 plus shipping F&F PayPal --- boxed and sealed, shipped USPS to states close or nearby PA.
Pm me for more information.
Heatware - Shuttleluv [112-0-0]
Pics will be up soon.