Corsair 32GB DDR3 3200 Kit, and More!

FaRKle0079
FaRKle's for sale thread:
-All prices include shipping to CONUS via USPS (unless explicitly stated), I will ship other methods by request, but at your extra expense.
-I will gladly combine shipping!
-I accept Paypal, or can do local meet up (East Bay Area, CA).
32GB (4x8GB) Kit Corsair Vengeance LP DDR3 1600MHz (DDR3 3200)
I bought this memory brand new in Oct/2019, so it's fairly recent.
$115
6GB (3x2GB) OCZ Platinum Series DDR3 1800MHz (DDR3 3600)
Found this RAM in my spare parts box from my X58 days!
$20
XSPC Rasa CPU Waterblock
XSPC Rasa CPU waterblock that I ran with the i5 3570k. All original accessories included and I opened the block and cleaned it (really wasn't anything to clean) before packaging it up.
$20
16GB (4x4GB) Samsung "Green" Low Voltage DDR3 1600MHz (DDR3 3200)
This Samsung RAM was really popular for OCing back in the Z77 days. Low voltage so stock 1.35V, so headroom when OCing at 1.5V. I am the original owner and ran these sticks till I replaced them with the 32GB Corsair kit because I needed more memory.
$50 SOLD
Intel Core i5 3570k CPU
I'm the original owner of this CPU. It's ran perfectly since I bought it, and has always been water cooled.
$30 SOLD
ASUS P8Z77-V Deluxe Motherboard
Excellent condition motherboard that comes with all original packaging and I believe accessories too (WiFi card, two WiFi antennas, three SATA cables, multi-GPU bridge, IO easy headers, IO shield, and manuals). Once again I'm the original owner.
$90 SOLD
ASUS TUF X570-Plus Gaming Wi-Fi Motherboard
Excellent condition motherboard that I only ran for two months. I just upgraded to a Strix X570-E because I wanted more PCI-E lanes. This TUF X570-Plus Wi-Fi board is in perfect condition. Included is the original box and all accessories. Interestingly enough, my 3900X produced higher PBO clocks (all core was 4400MHz) with this board, and my Strix X570-E only does about 4275MHz. I updated the BIOS to the latest version (1405).
$155
My heat, eBay
Thanks for looking!
