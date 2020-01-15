Corsair 275R Hex Screw Replacements

Discussion in 'Cases & Case Modding' started by xx0xx, Jan 15, 2020

    xx0xx

    xx0xx

    Not sure why Corsair ever thought it was a good idea to fasten their acrylic and/or tempered glass sides of this case with hex screws. I've heard that they have since changed the model to include thumbscrews.

    However, for older revisions, they don't seem to offer replacements. I've heard that the 460X Crystal thumbscrew kit will work, but it's sold out in the US.

    Does anyone have the thumbscrew version or has anyone tried to replace the hex screws with thumbscrews themselves?

    Curious if I could find generic thumbscrews that work, and if regular "typical" computer thumbscrew size would work- or if I need to look for a special length / thread size / etc. I realize I probably also need some rubber component between the screw and the panel to prevent scratching also.

    I suppose I may be able to email Corsair to ask them for an actual spec sheet or info on the 460X kit- the website doesn't offer any info as far as thread size / length / etc - maybe it's proprietary?
     
    Jamie Marsala

    Jamie Marsala [H]Lite

    I have the 570RGB and it has the thumbscrews. I wonder if the are the same for the side panels. You obviously would not need all the rest but you would have spares since the two sides use the same screws. Top and Front screws of course would be useless for you.
     
    BlueLineSwinger

    BlueLineSwinger Gawd

    Assuming contacting Corsair directly doesn't work out:

    Take one of the screws to the local hardware store, they should have those test fittings to determine exactly what size the screw is. They may even have something suitable as a replacement, but don't count on it. You're more likely to find what you need online through a boutique PC upgrade site (e.g., ModDIY, FrozenCPU) or a general supply house like McMaster or similar.
     
    xx0xx

    xx0xx Gawd

    Thanks for the replies. Good ideas. 570X RGB screws are sold out too. Makes me wonder if a bunch of people had my problem and rushed to get the normal ones. That or they just barely make any supply to meet demand. I notice the 4x more expensive "anodized" version is in stock... ugh lol

    Corsair support / hardware store sounds like the best route right now. I guess I could measure the screws myself and maybe determine something from that, not sure.
     
    Jamie Marsala

    Jamie Marsala [H]Lite

    That sucks. And my 570 screws do have a rubber gasket/washer built in to them on the glass side. But if you find a thumb screw with the right thread and length then you should be able to find a thin rubber gasket or even use an O-Ring to protect the glass. And I am sure Corsair uses all the same thumbscrews across their lines. The ones on mine are just two different lengths since the top and front panels have longer screws to push the panels out more and fit the filters in place.

    Of course I now realize that a glass front panel is probably not the best idea since I can see how much dust is on the filter after only about a month of use. Luckily I do not have RGB fans on the radiator so you can not really see it as easily, but I only have a 280 up front now so you can see through the top. Oh well, love the look of the case.
     
