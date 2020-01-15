Corsair 275R Hex Screw Replacements

Not sure why Corsair ever thought it was a good idea to fasten their acrylic and/or tempered glass sides of this case with hex screws. I've heard that they have since changed the model to include thumbscrews. However, for older revisions, they don't seem to offer replacements. I've heard that the 460X Crystal thumbscrew kit will work, but it's sold out in the US. Does anyone have the thumbscrew version or has anyone tried to replace the hex screws with thumbscrews themselves? Curious if I could find generic thumbscrews that work, and if regular "typical" computer thumbscrew size would work- or if I need to look for a special length / thread size / etc. I realize I probably also need some rubber component between the screw and the panel to prevent scratching also. I suppose I may be able to email Corsair to ask them for an actual spec sheet or info on the 460X kit- the website doesn't offer any info as far as thread size / length / etc - maybe it's proprietary?