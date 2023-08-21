Corsair 1200w...smelling like burning plastic + GPU "power" light flashing

I think my PSU is on its way out. Everything is still working fine, but whenever I play anything intensive (like Baldur's Gate 3), my PSU starts to smell like burning plastic. This just started yesterday, Temps are fine and it's not powering down or anything like that, but the power light on my 4090 starts blinking like mad (my case window actually came in handy!) and that smell kicks in. I looked all over my other equipment and everything else seems fine. Plus, that smell seems to be coming straight from the PSU itself. The light started blinking about a week ago (I assumed it was an RGB thing), but that smell is new.

What's the RMA process like? I know Corsair is good for this sort of thing, but I can't exactly do without a PC for a month.
 
At this point I'm gonna need something ASAP, so I'm heading to Microcenter once they open. I'm not expecting miracles, but I figure I'll see if Corsair is willing to comp me or something.
 
