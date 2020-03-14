corsair 1000D or Phanteks Enthoo Elite Black

helo because i want to buy one ultra tower pc case for xtream water cooling.( i want to have alot of options in watercooling also i want the ultra tower to have big spaces for hardisks, sdds,, gpus, and etc . . very good airflow .. and also in the ultra tower i am going to put one E-ATX and one mini-ITX system,..
so in which ultra tower pc cases??> to look?/
https://www.corsair.com/eu/en/Categories/Products/Cases/Super-Tower-and-Full-Tower-Cases/Obsidian-Series-1000D-Super-Tower-Case/p/CC-9011148-WW
http://www.phanteks.com/Enthoo-Elite.html
which from these 2 cases has better options in everything??
corsair 1000d or phanteks.com/Enthoo-Elite.??
i like alot these 2 cases but i dont know which to buy from these 2
does someone has build watercooling in these 2 cases??
the corsair 1000d is vey good for xtream water cooling. and for the large spaces which has/???
what is your opinion for the corsair 1000d??
is it worth to buy it for xtream water cooling options??
has anyone build in the corsair 1000d??
any suggestions??
