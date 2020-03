corsair 1000D or Phanteks Enthoo Elite Black

helo because i want to buy one ultra tower pc case for xtream water cooling.( i want to have alot of options in watercooling also i want the ultra tower to have big spaces for hardisks, sdds,, gpus, and etc . . very good airflow .. and also in the ultra tower i am going to put one E-ATX and one mini-ITX system,..so in which ultra tower pc cases??> to look?/which from these 2 cases has better options in everything??corsair 1000d or phanteks.com/Enthoo-Elite. ??i like alot these 2 cases but i dont know which to buy from these 2does someone has build watercooling in these 2 cases??the corsair 1000d is vey good for xtream water cooling. and for the large spaces which has/???what is your opinion for the corsair 1000d??is it worth to buy it for xtream water cooling options??has anyone build in the corsair 1000d??any suggestions??