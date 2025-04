Corsaid K70 RGB Pro - $49.99 (down from $159.99)

Mine showed up today, and giving her a spin right now. I will say the keys feel higher than I'm used to, but then again what I'm used to is a small Dell keyboard that I picked up at the end of the semester as people were throwing out everything from their offices/giving stuff away (figured it would be a nice emergency backup keyboard which it was since my Microsoft ergo keyboard apparently was no longer being made and those who had them jacked the fuck out of the prices on them. Gotta say, not quite sure I'm happy about the mechanical nature of the keyboard though, my first time since the 80s with a keyboard that makes this much noise. So I'm not the person to ask if this is a "good" deal, might have to invest in a wrist pad though as high as these keys are.





Also need to find the manual for this, or install the flashy light software because yeah the constant moving of colors is a bit distracting just catching it out of my peripherals.