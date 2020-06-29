Correlations between doing well at certain types of games and aptitude

I'll just leave this here, some study from a few years back.
https://thinkcomputers.org/new-studies-reveal-moba-gamers-having-higher-iqs-than-fps-gamers/
Seems mobas are more highly correlated than fps shooters.
Which begs the question, what would correlate to the lowest average aptitude levels? Non combat sim games like sims?
