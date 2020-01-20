correct way to disable vsync, and enable "max frame" setting in nvcp?

Trying to understand the correct method to use the option "Max frame" setting in nvcp for certain games. So, inside NVCP and under the specific game profile tab, I set "ENABLE MAX FRAME LIMIT to 144" and set Vsync to application controlled, then go inside the game and disable vsync, and do i also set the max frame inside the game as well to 144, or leave Render max frame to disable, and let the nvcp take over and do its thing... Im just confused here.. thanks BTW, the games are all ubisoft titles like ghost recon, and the farcrys... thanks