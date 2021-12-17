Correct M2 slot for Samsung 870 Evo ?

In my MSI MSI MPG Z690 Edge WIFI DDR4 the first M2 slot is PCIe 4 from the CPU. The other three are from the chipset.
In the manual there is this notation:
⚠ Important
∙ Intel® RST only supports PCIe M.2 SSD with UEFI
ROM.
∙ M2_2~4 support Intel® Optane™ Memory.
Do not really understand what this means.
My intent is to install the 970 EVO in m2 Slot 1. Any issues?
Thank You
