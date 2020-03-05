Coronavirus : Folding@home takes the challenge, needs your help.

Not sure if someone posted this.It's very crucial people help if they can. In Italy the new coronavirus has already mutated into the L variant and is much more lethal and spreading faster than the chinese coronavirus S. Lethality seems huge in Italy and is spreading all over Europe surpassing the chinese origin, may arrive sooner than expected in the US. Even new antivirus treatment seems much more ineffective (remdesivir).This is very bad news and scary.So help is needed. I already know several people with the virus in Italy, and I've been told one is in bad shape in a hospital and she's quite young (around 50) and was in very good shape.Maybe Folding@home is of some help.