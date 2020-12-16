Cornell postdoc detects possible exoplanet radio emission

Lakados

Prediction:
After decades of extensive research to translate and understand the radio transmission the worlds leading scientists have come to a unanimous decision the alien signal reads as such:

"send nudes"
 
sfsuphysics

Jupiter is very bright in radio too, it happens when charged particles that emanate from the Sun swirl in circles around the magnetic fields. So without reading the articles, I'm guessing this is due to a magnetic field around said exoplanet.

Edit: Or I can just assume that by seeing the thumbnail of the video, derp.
 
