erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,187
"By monitoring the cosmos with a radio telescope array, an international team of scientists has detected radio bursts emanating from the constellation Boötes – that could be the first radio emission collected from a planet beyond our solar system. Cornell postdoctoral researcher Jake D. Turner explains the research. Credit: Ryan MacDonald/Carl Sagan Institute"
https://news.cornell.edu/stories/2020/12/cornell-postdoc-detects-possible-exoplanet-radio-emission
https://news.cornell.edu/stories/2020/12/cornell-postdoc-detects-possible-exoplanet-radio-emission