Core i9-10900K hits new highs for Intel with 7.7GHz overclock/world record

Intel’s Core i9-10900K processor is now on sale, and the new Comet Lake 10-core flagship has already been overclocked to 7.7GHz, outdoing the 9900K’s record overclock.
That’s a mind-boggling speed, naturally, but not one that the average punter will even be able to think about achieving with simple air or liquid cooling, given that Elmor – who is the in-house overclocking expert for Asus – used liquid helium cooling to drive to 7.7GHz (7703MHz) across all 10 of this CPU’s cores.
https://www.techradar.com/news/core...g-77ghz-overclock-and-world-record-ram-speeds