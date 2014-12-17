Core i7-860 with P55 chipset 32GB RAM support

I know this is an old post but... I had been looking for a definitive answer to this question as I wanted to upgrade my aging but still usable system with more memory and could not find the answer anywhere.



I have an EVGA P55 FTW MB and an 875k CPU. I called EVGA and they would only tell me that 16GB was "supported".



Intel's ARK says 16GB is the max that is "supported"



I bit the bullet and bought 32GB of Corsair Vengeance 1600MHZ memory. Installed it and crossed my fingers.



The machine booted using Windows 10 64bit the OS and MB both recognize the full 32GB of RAM. The XMP settings run the 4 sticks at the rated 1600MHZ and the rated timings.