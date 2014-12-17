Core i7-860 with P55 chipset 32GB RAM support

I need to upgrade DDR3 RAM to 32GB on a test server using Core i7-860 on a P55 chipset motherboard (Gigabyte GA-P55A-UD3P).
The official maximum memory size support listed on Intel and Gigabyte web site for Core i7-860 and P55 motherboard is 16GB. But I have heard rumors that Core i7-860 and P55 motherboard can actually support more than 16GB of RAM..
Can anyone confirm whether Core i7-860 and P55 motherboards can support 32GB of DDR3 ? (e.g. 4 X 8GB or 2 X 16GB)
Any information would be appreciated.
Thanks.
