webdev511 said: I'm currently running a 3930k, so even just sticking with the same number of cores means buying a 5930K, motherboard and ddr-4. If I stick with the current 64GB of RAM, the new setup would cost me about $2k. Click to expand...

Cantroy said: Soooo... all I want to know is where should my $ go? I am running a 2700k which seems fast (4.4g totally stable for years) and a 670 video card. (Dell 27" 2560x1440) Should I worry more for video or CPU, or, frankly, as everything I run now is running very well, should I bother with anything and keep waiting?

In a way, this PC has been [H]ard so long in the $ savings area and stability, should I even think about upgrading yet? Are these CPUs and newer advancements enough finally to consider making the jump? Click to expand...

Again, unless you want to run 3 or 4 video cards you could go with the 5820k for 2011-3 as it is the same as the 5930k, minus the extra PCI-E lanes needed for top end multi-gpu.If you aren't seeing significant fps drops, or don't need the extra speed for work etc then you're fine. If you need more speed it's probly just worth it to OC your cpu, and get a new gpu as well if needed.If every game you play is running just fine then there is no need to upgrade! Since you have waited this long, imo you should just wait to see a 6Gb or 8Gb video card. With your monitor's resolution, consoles quickly using up all their available Vram leading to pc ports stretching that limit farther cause we want the best you're in a great position to get a nice long term upgrade that will rival your current gpu for time used.