Core i3-8100T vs Core i3-8100

H

hydrogen18

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 27, 2002
Messages
330
I'm trying to understand the difference between two intel parts

BX80684I38100 - https://ark.intel.com/products/126688/Intel-Core-i3-8100-Processor-6M-Cache-3_60-GHz
CM8068403377415 - https://ark.intel.com/products/129944/Intel-Core-i3-8100T-Processor-6M-Cache-3_10-GHz

Now one of these parts is marked OEM, but you can just buy it off Newegg. From what I can tell both use the same LGA 1151 socket. Both have the same feature set by inspection. One has a slightly higher clock, but I could care less.

The main thing I am seeing is the 35W TDP vs 65W TDP. I'm wanting to purchase this for a home server build that will be always on. Will the idle currently be any less with the 35W TDP part? Are there any other differences I am missing here?

If it matters, this is the motherboard I was looking at purchasing: https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16813119093&ignorebbr=1
 
NoxTek

NoxTek

The Geek Redneck
Joined
May 27, 2002
Messages
9,299
Exactly. (As I've come to understand it) The T and S parts have lower TDP (and clock speed / multiplier) versus the regular parts.

K = unlocked multiplier for balls to the wall performance
() = mainstream non unlocked but still relatively high turbo multiplier
S = Slightly lower clocks but still optimized for performance
T = Significantly lower base clocks and lower TDP, prioritizes power saving over performance.

Underneath it all they're all the same chips.

So with that T part you've got a 3.1ghz (31x) base multiplier versus the 3.6ghz (36x) base multiplier. The T part also has a 'TDP Down' mode where it could lock the base multiplier down even further to 21x to lower the TDP.

For a home server the T part you're looking at would actually be quite nice.
 
T

tangoseal

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 18, 2010
Messages
8,449
I'm going to replace my aged e5-1620 with a new T part or even an 12 core Atom soon.
 
R

Ranulfo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 9, 2006
Messages
1,848
The oem tray T model is $13 or so more expensive on average currently. I'd double check to see how much power the 8100 uses at idle. Unless heat matters that much to you (say its in a small case) or power cost is that much, might not be worth the extra money.
 
A

adrhc

n00b
Joined
Nov 19, 2014
Messages
4
Do you have any news related to i3-8100T or Core i3-8100 power consumption when idle?
 
K

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
25,613
At idle, I'm not sure you would see a significant savings in power. If you're running a 24/7 load, do the math. 35W vs 65W = 30W*24= 720 W/H so basically if you're running 24/7, you save $0.05 a day depending on your electricity costs. If the difference is $13 it would take you 260 days to break even in power savings. Once again, assuming a 24/7 load. The reality is you probably are never going to use it 24/7 with a load so you are talking about never saving the power difference over the useful lifespan of the chip.

Generally speaking, I see no reason to get a T rated chip unless your cooling system requires it.
 
Last edited:
A

adrhc

n00b
Joined
Nov 19, 2014
Messages
4
30 * 24 = 720 instead of 240

so for month will be 21.6 KW/h which for me value 3.19$ per month.
 
K

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
25,613
adrhc said:
30 * 24 = 720 instead of 240

so for month will be 21.6 KW/h which for me value 3.19$ per month.
Click to expand...
I wasn't really paying attention to the math so essentially it ends up being five or six cents vs $0.02. But my point still stands that it's only if you are running 24/7 at full capacity. Extremely unlikely.
 
D

drescherjm

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Nov 19, 2008
Messages
14,708
so for month will be 21.6 KW/h which for me value 3.19$ per month
Click to expand...
And that is only if you have both systems running at 100% CPU usage on all cores all the time which will be very unrealistic in most situations.
 
K

KATEKATEKATE

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2019
Messages
320
also note that Intel's TDP figures for non- T/S parts are generalized and tend to underrepresent power used by high-end parts and overrepresent power used by low-end parts. Example, the "95W" i5 in one of my systems actually sinks more like 60W under load.

I wouldn't be surprised if the 65W i3 actually consumes more like 40W or less.
 
Last edited:
Z

ZodaEX

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 17, 2004
Messages
3,728
KATEKATEKATE said:
also note that Intel's TDP figures for non- T/S parts are generalized and tend to underrepresent power used by high-end parts and overrepresent power used by low-end parts. Example, the "95W" i5 in one of my systems actually sinks more like 60W under load.

I wouldn't be surprised if the 65W i3 actually consumes more like 40W or less.
Click to expand...
Every chip is different with it's TDP effecientcy so they clump millions of CPUs into categories like 65w or 95w so you don't have 30+ processor SKUs per cpu line with super exact TDP ratings.
 
C

cdoublejj

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 12, 2013
Messages
429
KATEKATEKATE said:
also note that Intel's TDP figures for non- T/S parts are generalized and tend to underrepresent power used by high-end parts and overrepresent power used by low-end parts. Example, the "95W" i5 in one of my systems actually sinks more like 60W under load.

I wouldn't be surprised if the 65W i3 actually consumes more like 40W or less.
Click to expand...
So how would that work for a "T" even less power or not as power effcient as they claim? Gamers Nexus did some bits of how TDP doesn't mean jack squat any more
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top