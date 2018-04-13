Core i3-8100T vs Core i3-8100

At idle, I'm not sure you would see a significant savings in power. If you're running a 24/7 load, do the math. 35W vs 65W = 30W*24= 720 W/H so basically if you're running 24/7, you save $0.05 a day depending on your electricity costs. If the difference is $13 it would take you 260 days to break even in power savings. Once again, assuming a 24/7 load. The reality is you probably are never going to use it 24/7 with a load so you are talking about never saving the power difference over the useful lifespan of the chip.



Generally speaking, I see no reason to get a T rated chip unless your cooling system requires it.