Core i3-8100T vs Core i3-8100

hydrogen18
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 27, 2002
- Messages
- 330
I'm trying to understand the difference between two intel parts
BX80684I38100 - https://ark.intel.com/products/126688/Intel-Core-i3-8100-Processor-6M-Cache-3_60-GHz
CM8068403377415 - https://ark.intel.com/products/129944/Intel-Core-i3-8100T-Processor-6M-Cache-3_10-GHz
Now one of these parts is marked OEM, but you can just buy it off Newegg. From what I can tell both use the same LGA 1151 socket. Both have the same feature set by inspection. One has a slightly higher clock, but I could care less.
The main thing I am seeing is the 35W TDP vs 65W TDP. I'm wanting to purchase this for a home server build that will be always on. Will the idle currently be any less with the 35W TDP part? Are there any other differences I am missing here?
If it matters, this is the motherboard I was looking at purchasing: https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16813119093&ignorebbr=1
