core flaw currency

Shaharhada
n00b
- Joined
- May 23, 2021
- Messages
- 10
Hello, I am not speaking English and I need to understand a term that is desribe a currenty.
I will thank to everybody who's help me.
Snowden described Bitcoin’s public nature as a “core flaw” and said the main reason it could fail is that it is not truly private.
From:
https://www.analyticsinsight.net/ed...-offers-massive-passive-income-opportunities/
What is the meaning of core flaw?
I will thank to everybody who's help me.
Snowden described Bitcoin’s public nature as a “core flaw” and said the main reason it could fail is that it is not truly private.
From:
https://www.analyticsinsight.net/ed...-offers-massive-passive-income-opportunities/
What is the meaning of core flaw?