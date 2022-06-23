core flaw currency

J

JonCZ

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 10, 2016
Messages
223
Core flaw would mean a primary problem or downside to something. Bigger than other flaws or problems, to the extent that it could seriously affect something's ability to be successful.
 
S

Shaharhada

n00b
Joined
May 23, 2021
Messages
10
O.K. can
JonCZ said:
Core flaw would mean a primary problem or downside to something. Bigger than other flaws or problems, to the extent that it could seriously affect something's ability to be successful.
Click to expand...
Can you explain to me what is downside to something?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top