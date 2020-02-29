Core Decay (retro shooter)

Core Decay is the story of an amnesiac cyborg exploring facilities left behind by a mysterious “Contingency Accord.”...This takes place against the backdrop of a resource-starved Earth ruled by despotic corporations and on the verge of complete ecological collapse...The player can choose to attempt to either retain their humanity, or reject it and become something more, with increasing numbers of cybernetic upgrades to themselves...Along the way, you’ll also collect and upgrade weapons as you explore the game’s levelsCore Decay is set to release an open beta later this year...