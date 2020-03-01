erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Hooking it up?
"Core Decay is the story of an amnesiac cyborg exploring facilities left behind by a mysterious “Contingency Accord.” This takes place against the backdrop of a resource-starved Earth ruled by despotic corporations and on the verge of complete ecological collapse. The player can attempt to either retain their humanity, or reject it and become something more, with increasing numbers of cybernetic upgrades to themselves. Along the way, you’ll also collect and upgrade weapons as you explore the game’s levels. Core Decay is set to release an open beta later this year. You can keep track of it via the Core Decay official website."
https://www.pcgamer.com/core-decay-is-a-retro-shooter-immersive-sim-about-a-cyborg-on-a-dying-earth/
