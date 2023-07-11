Copyright Waiver? Design Release? Hold Harmless Agreement?

I'm looking at a niche where I can quickly improve crappy websites at a fair price.



I made a mock-up / redesign for a website and sent the owner an introduction email & link.



I got a reply saying that they will not to look at unsolicited design content for copyright / legal reasons, but they did look at it.

~ I'm using HubSpot so I know they read my email (they also replied) + they clicked the link & visited all the pages, etc.



I want to re-write my intro email with language that releases them from any risk of future copyright / legal BS from me & require they reply to get the link - with full understanding that I waive any right to legal tomfoolery.



It's like the opposite of an NDA but it's not "open source" either...



Any thoughts on what language I'd need or how to structure this kind of marketing?



I've seen some simple language software development contracts on github & I'm leaning toward something like that.