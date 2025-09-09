Copyparty VS Other Servers

X8XFoundries
Okay I am rewriting this.
I am redoing a server right now and am considering using QubesOS on it. In a QVM, it'd be really easy to run copy party, and even run 3 VM's for each server, and have it be mostly minimal.
I don't want a bunch of options, webapps, I am currently using TrueNAS and Nextcloud and its way too much garbage. I have better things to do with my time.
Is copyparty good enough to depend on? Or should I just reform what I am doing now?
I need a file server. I don't need VM's, I don't need any magic nonsense, just, a file server. I hate Truenas, I hate using MacOS because it wastes dual chip machines that could be way more valuable doing something else, and I sure as hell am not setting up NFS.
I need a work space, a family space, and a space to just dump my crap off drives or cameras. Would it be that bad of an idea to just spin up a VM or a container with just copyparty as the tool needed, run like idk void linux, teeny tiny, DSL, kolibri even, I don't really care I don't think. Hell maybe kolibri then I avoid a bunch of crap eh? Theres an idea.
Does it hold up?
