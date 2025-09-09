Copyparty VS Other Servers

  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
X

Okay I am rewriting this.

I am redoing a server right now and am considering using QubesOS on it. In a QVM, it'd be really easy to run copy party, and even run 3 VM's for each server, and have it be mostly minimal.

I don't want a bunch of options, webapps, I am currently using TrueNAS and Nextcloud and its way too much garbage. I have better things to do with my time.

Is copyparty good enough to depend on? Or should I just reform what I am doing now?


I need a file server. I don't need VM's, I don't need any magic nonsense, just, a file server. I hate Truenas, I hate using MacOS because it wastes dual chip machines that could be way more valuable doing something else, and I sure as hell am not setting up NFS.

I need a work space, a family space, and a space to just dump my crap off drives or cameras. Would it be that bad of an idea to just spin up a VM or a container with just copyparty as the tool needed, run like idk void linux, teeny tiny, DSL, kolibri even, I don't really care I don't think. Hell maybe kolibri then I avoid a bunch of crap eh? Theres an idea.

Does it hold up?
 
Nextcloud is your answer.

work space? - check
family space? - check
dump crap space? - check
ability to easily back up to elsewhere? - check

/thread
 
I rewrote the OP

ye but isn't it a bunch of pissing around? Copyparty is a py file and a config?

I''m after the most minimal setup I can get to. I don't need 700 settings, apps, none of that.
 
I never even heard of copyparty before your post, but it seems there is even an iso of it so you can boot up an old computer with a hard drive and a cd drive and you're done. Sounds easy-peasy simple.

What needs to connect to the file server? If you want basic basic, then even an ftp server will do the job. If it's needing smb, etc, it gets to be a bit more but seems like copyparty can handle it.
 
