Copying a DVD (literally) and removing region coding in the process

I'm in an interesting spot here; I still buy DVDs, including a fair number of rare titles from overseas. I also have an Oppo Blu-ray player that is generally considered to have the best upscaling hardware ever available in the consumer market - but it's not region free.
So while I could simply use any number of pieces of software to rip these discs to MKV/MP4/whatever, that doesn't allow me to make use of my Oppo's hardware upscaling for watching them.
What would be a good method for me to basically copy the contents of these discs to a new disc, unaltered - aside from region code removal?
