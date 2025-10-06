Copy C drive from NVME to NVME

Starting a new build and havent quite found a process exactly like I'm looking for..



I have windows 10 and programs installed on a Samsung 980 M.2 NVME (1tb) intel chipset mobo.

New rig is an AMD build, amd Im thinking of getting a Samsung 9100 M.2 NVME primarily to utilize the PCIE 5.0 lane, but also increase to 4tb capacity.

I have a feeling the responses will primarily be (its more effort than it's worth) but can I somehow migrate the os and all installed files to the new 9100 without having to clean install and reinstall everything and use this as my C drive in my new build? I'd rather not deal with too much re-installing and fixing paths etc on the new build.



Ideally I'd like to just deal with physically putting this thing together and not worry about reinstalling things and fixing paths. ALSO, I am unsure if switching from Intel to AMD muddy's this process up at all as I've always been on Intel.. I suppose a secondary question I have: If I just take the old drive out of my intel rig and pop it on my new amd board, will it work or will it need to be reformatted?



Any and all info/advice would be greatly appreciated