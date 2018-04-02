Cooling Suggestions for LSI SAS card? (LSI 9207-8i)

I recently had an LSI 9211 SAS card die on me and i'm fairly sure it's because cooling was inadequate. Despite the whole internet telling me they need decent airflow, I decided to chance it in a tiny case (U-NAS NSC-800) with limited airflow. So while a replacement (LSI 9207-8i) is en route, i'm scoping out options for custom cooling.
Does anyone have experience or suggestions for the best way to do it?
I'm thinking about grabbing a low profile heatsink+fan assembly and tapping new holes in the back of it to mount it to the card from behind..
I have ~40mm clearance from the card to the case, so candidates include:
Akasa AK-CC7122EP01 (large flower style heatsink with integrated fan)
Akasa AK-351 (copper heatsink with 60mm fan blowing down)
Dynatron i31G (smaller copper heatsink with 40mm fan blowing down)
Alternatively considering mounting a taller heatsink and try and fit a quieter 40mm x 20mm fan against it blowing parallel to the card in the direction of case airflow.
I haven't done something like this before so no idea if any of this is a good idea...
pipes
Does anyone have experience or suggestions for the best way to do it?
I'm thinking about grabbing a low profile heatsink+fan assembly and tapping new holes in the back of it to mount it to the card from behind..
I have ~40mm clearance from the card to the case, so candidates include:
Akasa AK-CC7122EP01 (large flower style heatsink with integrated fan)
Akasa AK-351 (copper heatsink with 60mm fan blowing down)
Dynatron i31G (smaller copper heatsink with 40mm fan blowing down)
Alternatively considering mounting a taller heatsink and try and fit a quieter 40mm x 20mm fan against it blowing parallel to the card in the direction of case airflow.
I haven't done something like this before so no idea if any of this is a good idea...
pipes
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.