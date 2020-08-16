Cooling in the Fractal Design Node 202 Chassis

M

muzicman82

Weaksauce
Joined
Mar 17, 2010
Messages
70
Hi all,

I just completed a build for a client. I'm an AV Integrator and this PC is used as an NDI video monitor. The program it runs keeps the CPU at nearly 70% utilization, and I've disabled SpeedStep and Speed Shift, so the clock is usually around 4.5Ghz. When under load, the CPU averages around 82-85°C. I know this approaching the limits for the processor or at least it shouldn't stay there for long.

I have the Noctua NH-L9i cooler in there. I left it in stock configuration, which I believe was fan blowing into the heatsink. Should I keep it this way? Or should I flip it for air to pull air away from the heatsink? There is a perforated vent in the top of the chassis, where hot air could escape.

Also, I'm considering putting a couple slim 120mm fans in the case, but they mount on the graphics card side. There's not much airflow between the GPU side and the motherboard side. I imagine I'd want these fans to pull cool air into the chassis, which is from the bottom of the chassis.

Thoughts?
 
