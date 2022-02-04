Cooling HP Omen with Ryzen 5 5600G

Hey everyone.

I recently purchased an HP Omen 30L with a Ryzen 5 5600G and an RTX 3060. Got a good deal on it, and it's far more powerful than I was expecting. But one major problem with it is cooling (or a lack thereof). CPU temps are about 55-60 at idle, 65-70 at quarter load, 75-80 under half load, approaching 90 under full load with the fans at full speed. GPU temps have been fine. I know Ryzen 5s can run up to 95 with no problems, but I'm still concerned and good cooling is important to me, especially if I do modest overclocking.

I'm not sure what I should do to solve the issue. The motherboard only has pins for one rear fan and one front fan, as well as the CPU fan. Adding case fans isn't possible without a fan controller or adapter or something. I've thought of a liquid cooler, but I'd only be able to fit a 120mm radiator, and I'm not sure that will be sufficient. I don't know whether I should get a different case, try to modify the existing one (and I'm not very comfortable doing this), or just trying a 120mm liquid cooler and hoping it helps some. I'm also considering a motherboard swap due to unrelated issues, if that makes a difference for case swap or adding fans. I'm hoping to get some good advice here.

Thanks in advance!