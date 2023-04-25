Cooling a 10700K on Air

I currently have a 10700k and I've been running it since they came out back in 2020. My system specs are:



10700k

Noctua NH-D14 (11 years old)

Asus Maximus XII Hero

32GB G.Skill ddr4 3200mhz CL14

evga RTX 3090 FTW3

Corsair HX1000i

CaseLabs Merlin SM8 with 3x 120mm fans in front, 1x 120mm fan in rear, and semi open panel at rear top for additional airflow as well.



This whole time I've been running my cpu at 4.9ghz all core (no avx offsets) and 1.243v-1.252v according to CPU-Z. My system has been super stable over the years but it's always run extremely hot under all-core loads. For example, if I run cinebench it gets to 96C. I ran asus real bench for like 8 hours and it was also at 96C. As long as it doesn't hit 100C and throttle then this never bothered me and gaming temps have always been fine.



However, today I got to thinking that maybe I can just run it at stock settings to reduce temps a bit so first I run cinebench at 4.9ghz all core and get 12.8k score and max temp is 96C. Then I reboot, go into bios, and set everything to the stock/auto settings. I go to cinebench and score 12.2k and temps are exactly the same at 96C max. Though it's running like 4.8ghz on avg I think it's using a touch more voltage on auto and thus the same temps.



Still though is this just a really hot CPU when you load up all the cores, or has my nh-d14 maybe lost it's ability to cool as well over the years, or maybe an AIO would be what is really needed to tame this CPU?



I may just upgrade to something more modern next month like the 7800X3D so I'm not going to spend any more money on this platform for now (especially since it works perfectly fine for what I do, even if I don't upgrade) but I just wanted to take one more look at why it runs so hot. Thanks!