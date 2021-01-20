Cooling 10980XE - Noctua DH15, Arctic Liquid Freezer II 420MM, or do I really need to go custom water?

Got the CPU, going on a Designaire 10G - 128G of RAM (mixed usage - CAD and 3d design some, might run a 3d printer, some server workloads in the background, possibly occasional light gaming if I feel weird). Trying to figure out how to cool it - with my Threadripper, I just chucked the TR4 version of the Noctua on and went away happy, but I've heard that the 10-series HEDT is... less tolerant of that as a monolithic die vs the chiplets. No overclock past the base configuration on the system for ~now~, but in theory, I might in the future (although not to extremes, most likely). Estimating a normal sustained load of 50-60%, with some spikes, and probably only a little AVX.



So that's obviously option 1. Just get the Noctua again and let it be.



Option 2 would seem to be the Arctic Cooling Liquid Freezer II 420 AIO - 420MM of rad space, three 140mm fans... but finding results from folks using it has been hard - not sure how much of a difference it makes with the water.



Option 3 is to suck it up and admit I have to do custom water on this - even if I leave the GPU air cooled. That's a bunch of money I was trying to avoid spending right away, but... I'm willing to consider it if I have to (also changes my case choices).



Thoughts?