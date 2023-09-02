Coolermaster RS-750-ACAA-A1 / Coolermaster 750 Watt Psu - Help Intermittent Power On

Hi, recently my PSU has become strange where my pc does not power on anymore, sometimes it does.

I particularly noticed this when we have been having many brown outs over months and months.

I do have a good surge protection plug which i spent alot of money on, i use the same for tv etc.

After giving up because my PSU just does not come on and the red LED light is not coming on at ther back either, i decided to take out the PSU and do a test on it.

I bridged the Green pin and the neighboring Black pin with a paper clip.

Plugged in the mains and turned on the plug switch.

Then i turned on the psu switch and the fan started to turn.

I tried to turn it off and on again, the fan does not turn.

I tried to unplug everything and retry a few times waiting a few minutes between each test, it seems the fan spins when it wants too and the red LED light goes on when it wants to.

I opened the PSU up and found that one of the BIG capacitors is swollen and the top is leaking fluid.

Can this cause the PSU to behave this way?

I am wanting to know before i hold my breath and find a capacitor to replace.