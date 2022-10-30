CoolerMaster MF series fans -- ARE JUNK!

Corsair master Fan 120mm and 140mm.
From my Amazon Review (also posted on ANANTECH):
These fans are made of really high quality, dense plastics, that feel and sound dense, not tinny when you tap them. However, after actually looking at the specs, something I always do but this time I failed to do before buying these fans (their Cooler Master, right?), these fans are pure garbage. Additionally, after using them for a short while, they developed a vibration in 140mm motor bearings and a howling acoustic noise in the 120mm.
EVIDENCE
Here is how the CM MMF120 fans compare to Enermax and Noctua:
CoolerMaster MF120
650 - 1800 RPM
47 CFM (no minimum rating)
1.6 mm-H2O
30 dBA
MTTF: 160,000
Enermax Squ120 Specs:
300-1500 RPM
68 CFM (44% higher than CM MF120)
1.9 mm-H2O (18% higher than Cm MF120)
23 dBA (23% less dBA)
MTTF: 100, 000
Noctua Redux 120
450-1700 RPM
70 CFM (49% higher than CM MF120)
25 dBA (17% lower than CM MF120)
2.83 mm H₂O (75% higher than CM MF120)
MTTF: 150, 000
The 120mm fan started having this low dBA "Woooooooo" sound after only a few hours. It was annoying as hell too. The 140mm fan just became unbalanced and I could feel it in my case and hear it on the table as the fan sped up. POS fans. Shame on CM. that. and their performance is crappy, too.
From my Amazon Review (also posted on ANANTECH):
These fans are made of really high quality, dense plastics, that feel and sound dense, not tinny when you tap them. However, after actually looking at the specs, something I always do but this time I failed to do before buying these fans (their Cooler Master, right?), these fans are pure garbage. Additionally, after using them for a short while, they developed a vibration in 140mm motor bearings and a howling acoustic noise in the 120mm.
EVIDENCE
Here is how the CM MMF120 fans compare to Enermax and Noctua:
CoolerMaster MF120
650 - 1800 RPM
47 CFM (no minimum rating)
1.6 mm-H2O
30 dBA
MTTF: 160,000
Enermax Squ120 Specs:
300-1500 RPM
68 CFM (44% higher than CM MF120)
1.9 mm-H2O (18% higher than Cm MF120)
23 dBA (23% less dBA)
MTTF: 100, 000
Noctua Redux 120
450-1700 RPM
70 CFM (49% higher than CM MF120)
25 dBA (17% lower than CM MF120)
2.83 mm H₂O (75% higher than CM MF120)
MTTF: 150, 000
The 120mm fan started having this low dBA "Woooooooo" sound after only a few hours. It was annoying as hell too. The 140mm fan just became unbalanced and I could feel it in my case and hear it on the table as the fan sped up. POS fans. Shame on CM. that. and their performance is crappy, too.