CoolerMaster MF series fans -- ARE JUNK!

Corsair master Fan 120mm and 140mm.





From my Amazon Review (also posted on ANANTECH):





These fans are made of really high quality, dense plastics, that feel and sound dense, not tinny when you tap them. However, after actually looking at the specs, something I always do but this time I failed to do before buying these fans (their Cooler Master, right?), these fans are pure garbage. Additionally, after using them for a short while, they developed a vibration in 140mm motor bearings and a howling acoustic noise in the 120mm.



EVIDENCE



Here is how the CM MMF120 fans compare to Enermax and Noctua:



CoolerMaster MF120

650 - 1800 RPM

47 CFM (no minimum rating)

1.6 mm-H2O

30 dBA

MTTF: 160,000





Enermax Squ120 Specs:

300-1500 RPM

68 CFM (44% higher than CM MF120)

1.9 mm-H2O (18% higher than Cm MF120)

23 dBA (23% less dBA)

MTTF: 100, 000





Noctua Redux 120

450-1700 RPM

70 CFM (49% higher than CM MF120)

25 dBA (17% lower than CM MF120)

2.83 mm H₂O (75% higher than CM MF120)

MTTF: 150, 000





The 120mm fan started having this low dBA "Woooooooo" sound after only a few hours. It was annoying as hell too. The 140mm fan just became unbalanced and I could feel it in my case and hear it on the table as the fan sped up. POS fans. Shame on CM. that. and their performance is crappy, too.