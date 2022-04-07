CoolerMaster HAF XB in 2022 - Opinions Please

Hello



Could anyone help me with their experience or opinions on a computer case please? I have the opportunity to replace my faithful & (kinda) quiet Corsair Carbide 100R Silent Edition (which I keep on its side anyway to prevent GPU sag) with a used CoolerMaster HAF XB for the price of roughly USD50. I've been struggling to find ANYTHING reasonably priced that is like an old "desktop" style case that has space for an optical drive and can accommodate a modern vertical CPU cooler. This case design is from basically ten years ago though.



Current hardware: i7-6700 and RX470 with 2x SSDs and 1x 3.5" HDD.

Planned future hardware purchases: Intel 12th/13th gen i7 with appropriate air cooler, plus Intel GPU. I might pick up my friend's Ventus X2 3060 Ti since he's emigrating soon, I'm not sure.



Any comments please?



Thank you

GDI Lord