Short version: Are Cooler Master Silencio fans any good? Looking mostly for quiet and durability.



Long version:

I'm slowly working on a new machine for my 67yo father for Christmas. He's using an Ivy Bridge i5. I think it's a 3570k, though I'm sure he's never overclocked it.



So far all I have in hand is a case, a Cooler Master Silencio S400. It fits the bill quite nicely. Not too big and heavy, big enough to hold anything I can imagine dad wanting, sound insulation, dust filters, front door to muffle the fan noise, easy captive thumbscrews to hold the side panels on, etc. Also looks like something mom would be ok with. Totally non-descript black case with clean lines and no window. It doesn't even have a Cooler Master logo on the front, just the outline of one.



At any rate, the case comes short a fan. It's got 1 intake and 1 exhaust, both 120mm. One more 120mm intake would be good to generate positive case pressure and help the dust filters do their work.



Anyone know anything about these Cooler Master "Silencio" fans this case comes with? I think I can hunt down 1 more if they're good. I'm looking for quiet and long life with no OC concerns. Looks like Amazon has them. If not I can just change all of them and stuff the Silencio fans into an older rig. I have an old Sandy Bridge machine with a fan that rattles occasionally I could use them in. Just have to figure out which one(s) rattle. If I swap all of them out or just mismatch them I'm thinking Noctua, be quiet! or something like that. It's a closed case, so looks don't matter and Noctua brown would be just fine.