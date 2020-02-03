Cooler Master MM711 mouse for $25 at Walmart

It says $35 but clearance shelf price is $25. Great mouse with a great shape and black/RGB. Only caveat is build quality is not consistent and you may get units that actuate the side buttons if you press on side wall of mouse.
I had to return mine once to get the right one.
I had to return mine once to get the right one.
CoolerMaster MM711 Gaming Mouse with Light - Walmart Inventory Checker - BrickSeek
Items are priced differently from store-to-store. Use BrickSeek's Inventory Checkers to search your item and see its current, real-time stock count and pricing at stores near you.
brickseek.com