I have a Cooler Master HAF 922 case, it states that the longest card it can take is 31 cm (12.2047 inches). The AORUS Radeon RX 6800 XT card I want to purchase is 12.76 inches, is there any way that I could make it fit?



The reason I want to get that brand GPU is that I read it's very quiet, is there a different 6800XT that is just as quiet?