Cooler Master C700M case water cooling advice.

Hey guys I wonder what radiators , pump and reservoir and stuff to get for my case.

Gonna have the following components:



MB: Gigabyte x570 Aurora Master

PSU: Corsair RM 850

CPU: AMD ryzen 5800x

GPU: RTX 3070

RAM: 4x8gb Patriot Viper Steel 4400mhz





So I want to water cool that setup and I wonder if I should get a MB+CPU water block or just CPU water block. Going to get a water block for the rtx 3070 too. Also not sure what Pump/reservoir and radiators to get. I know the case can support 2x420mm radiators but I don't know which would perform best. Not sparing any budget for this I just want the best performance I can get from water cooling .