Cooler Master apologizes for telling users to pry apart melting-prone 16-pin connectors to fix them, instructs customer support teams to stop

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,913
“Cooler Master's previous right-angled connector was very problematic, and only worked in certain graphics cards that did not have a recessed internal 12V-2x6 power connector. Ironically, the customer support team's previously recommended modification did not even resolve the issue. The modification involved removing the connector's right-angled cover, turning the connector back into a straight plug. However, the physical connector itself had a giant plastic tab that was the actual cause of the incompatibility.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...iscontinues-problematic-right-angle-connector
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...iscontinues-problematic-right-angle-connector