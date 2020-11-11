Cooler Master 850 Watt SFX (Now Available)

Just stumbled upon this today. Cooler master has released a true SFX sized 850 Watt beast of a PSU. Largest available of its size. (Perfect for the RTX 3090 & AMD 6900XT?)Only found it from a reseller (~$300) but you can buy it now. I know a lot of people prefer SFX sized PSUs for cases like the popular NCASE where larger SFX-L PSUs either don't fit or are not reccomended.