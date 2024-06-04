Cooler Master 57" GP57ZS 7680x2160 120Hz Super Ultrawide

Looks extremely similar to the Samsung version. Would not be surprised if they are even identical hardware in a different chassis. I fully expect this will be annoyingly expensive compared to the often on sale Samsung G95NC.

I hope some Computex reports come out so we could see what it has for inputs. If it's the same 1x DP 2.1 + 2x HDMI 2.1 48 Gbps + 1x HDMI 2.1 lower bandwidth then it's probably identical hw to the Samsung.

What could be interesting is if there is a difference in software. To me some of the software deficiencies of the Samsung are things like:
  • No computer editor for changing inputs or configuring the display. Cooler Master has this for some models afaik.
  • DDC support is lacking, with few options controllable, apparently you can't even switch to that 3rd HDMI input via this method.
  • Switching inputs isn't particularly convenient.
  • Toggling Picture by Picture is a chore.
  • The removal of presets for settings sucks. It was a nice feature to switch between different setups.
  • Lack of 5120x2160 or 6144x2160 resolution support. You can do these using Scaled Resolution Editor but it's a hack.
  • HDR and VRR don't work in PbP mode. Not expecting this to change with Cooler Master tho.
Now, I don't have high hopes for CM to be particular great at this stuff.
 
If it has native EDID support for 5120x2160 and can be bought from local brick and mortar stores (unlike the Neo G9 which is only available direct from Samsung in my region - no ways I am dealing with their bullshit) then I will be up for it or the Acer Predator Z59.
 
has anyone seen confirmation of the refresh rate yet? Samsung's is 240Hz but they have a custom in-house DisplayPort 2.1 scaler and the screen was co-developed with AMD to accomodate the bandwidth needed. Acer released a 120Hz version as they didn't have the same access, and it can then be supported over DP 1.4 (with DSC). I expect the Cooler Master will be in the same boat as Acer, but haven't seen confirmation yet?
 
Looks basically the same as the Predator Z57. Personally I prefer the housing and stand design of the Predator over the CM.
 
