Cooler Master 212 LED with extra fan on a 10850K - how much thermal throttling can I expect?

I'm upgrading to a Z490-based motherboard (Asus Strix z490-E Gaming) with an i9 10850K cpu very soon but I'll be transferring a lot of components from my old build including the cooler. As a temporary solution, I want to use a Cooler Master 212 LED air cooler with an extra 120mm fan. How much will this throttle the cpu? Hoping to get at least a consistent 4.5 GHz turbo boost out of it. I'll eventually upgrade the cooler, but damn I wish there were prettier, cheaper and smaller alternatives to the Noctua NH-D15.