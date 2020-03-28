Convince me to keep Mac OS on my iMac.

I have a late 2009 27" iMac:



i7 2.8ghz quad core

12GB RAM

1TB HDD

Radeon 4850



It is currently running the last version of Mac OS supported on it, High Sierra. It's really bothering me that I'm no longer receiving newer version of Mac OS for it. It looks like running Mojave or Catalina is technically possible, but I will run into severe problems because of my graphics card not being compatible. I have gotten the current version of Ubuntu running on it before, I am tempted to completely replace Mac OS for Ubuntu.