Convince me to keep Mac OS on my iMac.

acascianelli
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2004
- Messages
- 6,870
I have a late 2009 27" iMac:
i7 2.8ghz quad core
12GB RAM
1TB HDD
Radeon 4850
It is currently running the last version of Mac OS supported on it, High Sierra. It's really bothering me that I'm no longer receiving newer version of Mac OS for it. It looks like running Mojave or Catalina is technically possible, but I will run into severe problems because of my graphics card not being compatible. I have gotten the current version of Ubuntu running on it before, I am tempted to completely replace Mac OS for Ubuntu.
i7 2.8ghz quad core
12GB RAM
1TB HDD
Radeon 4850
It is currently running the last version of Mac OS supported on it, High Sierra. It's really bothering me that I'm no longer receiving newer version of Mac OS for it. It looks like running Mojave or Catalina is technically possible, but I will run into severe problems because of my graphics card not being compatible. I have gotten the current version of Ubuntu running on it before, I am tempted to completely replace Mac OS for Ubuntu.