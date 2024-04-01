Convince me to buy Y6o?

N

I love my Thermaltake Core p6 white, Nothing wrong with it either but would like something a little smaller and lighter even if it doesn't get moved and with io facing me

Don't want to go micro atx don't want to take cpu out of motherboard and damage pins (AM5) and don't want to have to buy a smaller psu and I have a 360 rad aio for cpu and a 240 rad aio for my 3080 also I have three nvme's

The only one I can see is the Hyte Y60?
Anyone have a Y60? Pros and cons?
Any input thanks
 
Don't change cases? Seems like silly reasons to change. There are already plenty of reviews and coverage of the Y60 so you can decide for yourself.

Examples:
https://www.pcmag.com/reviews/hyte-y60


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QNfsG-Ai2PA

Insula Gilliganis said:
Forget the Hyte Y60.. get this one instead!! BE GAMMER!!


View: http://youtube.com/watch?v=AHfmA1zlGZU
I prefer COC myself.
 
